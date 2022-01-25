LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
US, EU end WTO battle over security tariffs

Published on: 25 January 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360: The US and the EU have walked away from dueling cases over Trump-era national security tariffs on steel and aluminium and Brussels' retaliatory measures, following last year's breakthrough steel deal, according to World Trade Organization (WTO) filings published 21 January 2022. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

