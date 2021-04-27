Sign-in Help
US economic sanctions and export controls—Q1 update

Published on: 27 April 2021
Published by: Law360
  • The view from Washington
  • China
  • Chinese software applications and Communist Chinese military companies
  • Information and communications technology and services
  • Xinjiang
  • Myanmar
  • Russia
  • State Department
  • Commerce Department
Article summary

Law360, Expert analysis: Lawyers at Kirkland discuss first-quarter developments in US export controls and economic sanctions and what they may indicate about the Biden administration’s national security and foreign policy agenda. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

