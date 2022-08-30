LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
US corporate prosecutions wane, few companies self-report

Published on: 30 August 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360: The number of companies sentenced for federal crimes has been steady decreasing over the past several years, according to the US Sentencing Commission, dropping by over 50% since 2012, and only a tiny fraction of organisations over the past three decades have received credit for self-disclosing misconduct prior to government scrutiny.

