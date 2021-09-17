LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
US Congress to tackle anticorruption legislation, including bill to outlaw foreign bribe solicitation

Published on: 17 September 2021
Published by: MLex
MLex: A slate of US anticorruption legislation, including a bill that would outlaw the solicitation of bribes by foreign officials, awaits Congress as it returns from its summer recess. The bills enjoy a better political environment than similar measures in the past after the formation of a bipartisan anti-kleptocracy caucus and a renewed White House interest in fighting corruption. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

