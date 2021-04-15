Sign-in Help
US-cargo insurance may cover losses from Suez Canal delays

Published on: 15 April 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: Now that the container ship the Ever Given has been freed from the banks of the Suez Canal, a potential global economic crisis has been averted. However for some, substantial economic damage has already been done. Their attention may soon turn to finding ways to secure compensation to try to make up for the losses they suffered during the nearly week-long period when traffic in the canal came to a halt. Jeremy Lawrence, partner at Munger Tolles & Olson LLP considers the position. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

