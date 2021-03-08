Sign-in Help
US blacklists ex-Privatbank owner for corruption

Published on: 08 March 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: The US announced on 5 March 2021 that it has placed a travel ban on a Ukrainian oligarch and former owner of PrivatBank for his involvement in ‘significant’ corruption as an investigation relating to an alleged money laundering scheme involving billions stolen from the bank remains ongoing. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

