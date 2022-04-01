LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
US$4.5bn claim against bitcoin software developers dismissed by High Court (Tulip Trading Ltd v Van der Laan and Others)

Published on: 01 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • US$4.5bn claim against bitcoin software developers dismissed by High Court (Tulip Trading Ltd v Van der Laan and Others)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

TMT analysis: The High Court declined to exercise jurisdiction over 14 bitcoin software developers who had challenged jurisdiction in a claim worth US$4.5bn brought by Tulip Trading Ltd (TTL), a Seychelles company. TTL alleged that the defendant bitcoin developers, all of whom were resident outside the jurisdiction, owed it fiduciary duties to re-assign bitcoin that it claimed to have lost. Setting aside the original order for service of the claim out of the jurisdiction, Mrs Justice Falk held that there was no serious issue to be tried. The judge found that, although the developers' code is widely adopted and used to trade and store cryptocurrency (which the English courts already recognise as property), they do not owe fiduciary duties or a common law duty of care to those who use that code to store or trade their crypto assets. The ruling will be of particular interest to those working at the intersection of law and blockchain, but also more widely to those who contribute to open-source software projects that are used to control digital assets. Written by Priyan Meewella, senior associate at Bird & Bird LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

