Upper Tribunal rules on BPRA qualifying expenditure (London Luton Hotel BPRA Property Fund LLP v HMRC)

Published on: 28 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Tax analysis: In London Luton Hotel BPRA Property Fund LLP v HMRC, the Upper Tribunal (UT) considered appeals by both the LLP and HMRC against decisions by the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) on the availability of business premises renovation allowances (BPRA) for expenditure incurred in converting a building into a hotel. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

