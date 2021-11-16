Upper Tribunal refuses permission for late appeal (De Silva v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In De Silva, the Upper Tribunal (UT) refused permission for a late appeal. The UT held that the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) had made an error of law in refusing permission, but even though the UT remade the decision, it still arrived at the same conclusion.
