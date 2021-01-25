Sign-in Help
Home / Environment / Environmental information / Freedom of information

Legal News

Upper Tribunal law and procedure—publicity, information rights and data protection, application of Tribunal Procedure Rules 2008 (DVLA v Information Commissioner)

Upper Tribunal law and procedure—publicity, information rights and data protection, application of Tribunal Procedure Rules 2008 (DVLA v Information Commissioner)
Published on: 25 January 2021
Updated on: 25 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Upper Tribunal law and procedure—publicity, information rights and data protection, application of Tribunal Procedure Rules 2008 (DVLA v Information Commissioner)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the UT decide?
  • Permission needed to publish
  • Allowing or restricting publication
  • Permission not granted
  • Case details

Article summary

Public Law analysis: The Upper Tribunal (Administrative Appeals Chambers) (UT) was asked by the second respondent, a litigant in person, to allow him to publish on the internet the electronic open core bundle in the appeal. The questions were: 1) whether he needed permission, 2) if he did, what power the UT had to allow or restrict publication, and 3) whether permission should be granted. The UT held that he did need permission, that the UT did have power to allow or restrict publication, and that permission should be refused. Written by Richard Furlong, barrister at Carmelite Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The pari passu principle and collection remedies for the office-holder—the position under the Insolvency (England and Wales) Rules 2016

The primary function of office-holders in personal and corporate insolvency is to collect in the assets belonging to a company or individual and to distribute these to the company's or individual's creditors. Office-holders have various duties and powers in order to ensure that they do this. For

LEXISNEXIS

Money Laundering Regulations 2017—simplified due diligence

You may apply simplified customer due diligence (SDD) measures in relation to particular business relationships or transactions which you determine present a low risk of money laundering or terrorist financing, having taken into account:•your organisation-wide risk assessment—see Practice Note:

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

LEXISNEXIS

Forming enforceable contracts—intention to create legal relations

An intention to create legal relations is requiredThere are various situations in which a court will hold that an agreement is not binding because, though supported by consideration, it was made without any intention of creating legal relations (see, eg, Blue v Ashley).Did the parties intend to

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

6 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More