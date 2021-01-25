- Upper Tribunal law and procedure—publicity, information rights and data protection, application of Tribunal Procedure Rules 2008 (DVLA v Information Commissioner)
Public Law analysis: The Upper Tribunal (Administrative Appeals Chambers) (UT) was asked by the second respondent, a litigant in person, to allow him to publish on the internet the electronic open core bundle in the appeal. The questions were: 1) whether he needed permission, 2) if he did, what power the UT had to allow or restrict publication, and 3) whether permission should be granted. The UT held that he did need permission, that the UT did have power to allow or restrict publication, and that permission should be refused. Written by Richard Furlong, barrister at Carmelite Chambers.
