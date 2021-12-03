LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Upper Tribunal confirms failure of film scheme (Good v HMRC)

Published on: 03 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Upper Tribunal confirms failure of film scheme (Good v HMRC)
  • Why it matters

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Good v HMRC, the Upper Tribunal (UT) upheld the decision of the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) that a film avoidance scheme did not achieve its desired result, in that the income was taxable and the interest was not deductible. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

