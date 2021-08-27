menu-search
Upper Tribunal allows holding company deductions for transaction expenses (Centrica Overseas Holdings Ltd v HMRC)

Published on: 27 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Centrica Overseas Holdings Ltd v HMRC the Upper Tribunal (UT) found, overturning the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT), that it was not necessary to have formal board decisions at the company level in order to determine that investment activities had been undertaken and expenditure incurred in respect of them. The UT upheld the FTT’s conclusions that the banking and accounting fees were deductible, revenue expenses of management; but remitted the question on legal fees to the FTT because it did not have the facts available to make that decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

