LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Education / Special educational needs and disabilities (SEND)

Legal News

Upper Tribunal addresses fairness and materiality in conduct of SEND proceedings (TC and BW v LB Islington (SEN))

Published on: 01 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Upper Tribunal addresses fairness and materiality in conduct of SEND proceedings (TC and BW v LB Islington (SEN))
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What should a Special Educational Needs and Disability (SEND) tribunal in particular do to ensure participation by vulnerable people?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Local Government analysis: An appeal following a First-tier Tribunal (FTT) video hearing in which the appellant contended that the case had been conducted unfairly due to the failure on the part of the tribunal to manage proceedings to ensure the full participation of vulnerable and disabled parties and representatives. The Upper Tribunal (UT) went on to consider the application of the ‘First Tier and Upper Tribunal Child, Vulnerable Adult and Sensitive Witnesses’ Practice Direction (30 October 2008) (the PD) and address whether a breach of the PD could give rise to a material error of law. Written by Kevin Long, solicitor at Hackney Community Law Centre. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committees

Parliamentary committeesIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to

The commercialisation of sport

The commercialisation of sport

IP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP completion day’), key transitional arrangements come to an end and significant

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Nuisance and the rule in Rylands v Fletcher—common law liability for pollution

Private nuisancePrivate nuisance is an unlawful interference with a person's use or enjoyment of land or some right over or in connection with it. Interference must be unreasonable, and may be caused, eg by water, smoke, smell, fumes, gas, noise, heat or vibrations. Where the defendant has not

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
3 Q&As
View More