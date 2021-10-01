Upper Tribunal addresses fairness and materiality in conduct of SEND proceedings (TC and BW v LB Islington (SEN))

Article summary

Local Government analysis: An appeal following a First-tier Tribunal (FTT) video hearing in which the appellant contended that the case had been conducted unfairly due to the failure on the part of the tribunal to manage proceedings to ensure the full participation of vulnerable and disabled parties and representatives. The Upper Tribunal (UT) went on to consider the application of the ‘First Tier and Upper Tribunal Child, Vulnerable Adult and Sensitive Witnesses’ Practice Direction (30 October 2008) (the PD) and address whether a breach of the PD could give rise to a material error of law. Written by Kevin Long, solicitor at Hackney Community Law Centre. or to read the full analysis.