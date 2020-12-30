Updates to ICC Note released to reflect 2021 ICC Rules

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: The International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has released updates to its ‘Note to Parties and Arbitral Tribunals on the Conduct of Arbitration under the ICC Rules of Arbitration’ (the ICC Note). The revised ICC Note will take effect on 1 January 2021 to coincide with the entry into force of the 2021 ICC Arbitration Rules (2021 ICC Rules). The ICC Note was last updated in 2019 and the updated version will apply to all ICC arbitrations regardless of the version of the ICC Arbitration Rules apply in a particular case. or to read the full analysis.