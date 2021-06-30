Updated guidance for Commercial Court ‘heavy applications’—lodging documents

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Commercial Court listing office has produced a helpful guide setting out timings for the reading day and lodging of documents at court for hearings which last more than half a day (known as ‘heavy applications’). The guide is for use until the next version of the Commercial Court Guide is published.
