LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Project finance / PFI (Private Finance Initiative)/PPP (Public Private Partnerships) and procurement

Legal News

Update on UK public procurement reforms (September 2022)

Published on: 08 September 2022
Published by: LexisNexis
  • Update on UK public procurement reforms (September 2022)
  • Progress to date and next steps
  • Key changes under the Bill
  • Simplification, or uncertainty?
  • Jurisdictional coverage
  • Utilities and defence contracts
  • Healthcare contracts
  • Sharp focus on supplier (poor) performance
  • Augmented exclusion and debarment provisions
  • Procurement remedies
    • More...

Article summary

Public Law analysis: In this analysis, Andrew Dean, director of public law at Clifford Chance LLP, provides an update on the Procurement Bill (the Bill) as it continues its passage through Parliament and an outline of the key changes proposed by the Bill. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory duty

Breach of statutory dutyThis Practice Note considers claims for damages for breach of statutory duty. For guidance on claims for damages for a negligent breach of duty of care outside a statutory duty, see Practice Notes:•Negligence—when does a duty of care arise?•Negligence—when is the duty of care

Contract variation

Contract variation

Contract variationThis Practice Note summarises the law, guidance and practice relating to the variation of contracts and deeds. It explains how a contract or deed can be varied in writing, orally or by conduct, and also considers unilateral variation, waiver and sustained minor breach. It sets out

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?

What is a third party debt order (TPDO)?This Practice Note explains what a third party debt order (TPDO) (previously known as garnishee orders) is as a means of enforcing a judgment debt, with reference to CPR 72. The order directs a third party who owes money to the judgment debtor to pay that

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As