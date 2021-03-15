Unsupportable judgment based on an unargued case set aside on appeal (Satyam Enterprises v Burton)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The transfer of several properties bought at auction from one company to another, both with a common sole director and shareholder, forms the background to the claim. The allegation of the claimant company, the initial purchaser, that the transfer was carried out by its director in breach of his duty to it was rejected by the judge in dismissing the claim. He based that decision on a legal point about beneficial ownership which had neither been argued before him, nor included in any of the statements of case. As a result, the Court of Appeal held that the judgment could not stand. The case was sent back to the High Court for further argument to take place and a fresh judgment given. This claimant has therefore been given ‘a second go’ because the appeal court considered the judge had crossed the line that separates adversarial and inquisitorial systems. Written by Ian Gascoigne, dispute lawyer, writer and legal trainer. or to read the full analysis.