Sign-in Help
Home / Family / Financial provision / Family provision claims

Legal News

Unsuccessful family provision claim by the adult children of the deceased (Miles and another v Shearer)

Unsuccessful family provision claim by the adult children of the deceased (Miles and another v Shearer)
Published on: 06 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Unsuccessful family provision claim by the adult children of the deceased (Miles and another v Shearer)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The adult daughters’ claim for financial provision from their deceased father’s estate was unsuccessful, primarily because the judge found that they had other financial resources from which to meet their maintenance needs. Furthermore, the judge found that the deceased had no financial obligations or responsibilities to his daughters at the time of his death. During the deceased’s lifetime he had made large gifts to his daughters and he had consistently told them that they could not expect to receive any further financial assistance from him. The judge found that while the daughters asserted in their witness statements that they had made lifestyle choices based on encouragement from their father to rely on him for financial support, the evidence did not support these assertions. The judge found that the deceased’s daughters and their mother (the deceased’s first wife) were not entirely satisfactory witnesses as each of them had an axe to grind and were not in any sense objective. The judge preferred the evidence of the deceased’s widow (the deceased’s second wife), who he described as ‘straightforward and objective’. Written by Alexandra Rogers, managing associate, at Foot Anstey LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

The Money Laundering Reporting Officer (MLRO)—duties

The roles of nominated officer and money laundering reporting officerA nominated officer is an individual who is nominated by a firm to receive disclosures under Part 7 of the Proceeds of Crime Act 2002 (POCA 2002) or Part III of the Terrorism Act 2000 (TA 2000)—see Requirement to appoint a

LEXISNEXIS

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE) insurance premiums. The relevant CPR

LEXISNEXIS

Issue estoppel

Issue estoppel is a sub-species of the res judicata doctrine (see Practice Note: The doctrine of res judicata). In addition to the general key requirements for establishing a res judicata (see Practice Note: Key requirements to establish a res judicata), this Practice Note considers the specific

LEXISNEXIS

Issue of redeemable shares

A limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital to shareholders without

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More