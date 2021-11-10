LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Unseaworthiness in the Supreme Court—the CMA CGM Libra (Alize 1954 v Allianz)

Published on: 10 November 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Article summary

Insurance & Reinsurance analysis: The Supreme Court handed down judgment today in Alize 1954 v Allianz (The CMA CGM Libra), its much-awaited analysis of seaworthiness and the due diligence obligation under the Hague and Hague-Visby Rules (the Rules). The court dismissed the appeal, upholding the decisions of Mr Justice Teare and the Court of Appeal.  John Russell QC and Benjamin Coffer from Quadrant Chambers, who appeared for the successful respondents (instructed by Jai Sharma, John Reed and Jessica Cook of Clyde & Co LLP), consider this decision and the implications. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

