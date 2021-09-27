LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Pensions / Members and benefits / Death benefits

Legal News

Unmarried partner not entitled to survivor’s pension in private sector scheme where no nomination (Ms R, PO-13671)

Published on: 27 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Unmarried partner not entitled to survivor’s pension in private sector scheme where no nomination (Ms R, PO-13671)
  • Original news
  • Summary
  • What were the facts?
  • What was the Pensions Ombudsman’s decision?
  • What is the impact of this determination?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: In the determination of Ms R PO-13671, the Pensions Ombudsman has dismissed a complaint that a private sector scheme failed to pay a dependant’s pension. An unmarried partner qualified for a pension if they had been nominated by a member, but no such nomination had been made. The Supreme Court decision in Brewster did not apply, as that decision only concerned public sector schemes. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown Court

Pre-trial and case management hearings in the Crown CourtCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on subjects impacted by the Coronavirus Act 2020 (CA 2020). CA 2020, among other measures, makes provision for the extended use of live links and audio links in criminal proceedings.

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
5 Q&As
View More
3 Practice notes
View More