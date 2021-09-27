Unmarried partner not entitled to survivor’s pension in private sector scheme where no nomination (Ms R, PO-13671)

Article summary

Pensions analysis: In the determination of Ms R PO-13671, the Pensions Ombudsman has dismissed a complaint that a private sector scheme failed to pay a dependant’s pension. An unmarried partner qualified for a pension if they had been nominated by a member, but no such nomination had been made. The Supreme Court decision in Brewster did not apply, as that decision only concerned public sector schemes. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision. or to read the full analysis.