Legal News

Unless order and disclosure order made against a litigant who had certified compliance with his obligations (JD Classics Ltd (in administration) v Hood)

Published on: 20 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Commercial Court has imposed a disclosure order upon a litigant who failed adequately to comply with a previous extended disclosure order. An unless order was made requiring them to serve their evidence of fact in advance of an upcoming trial. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers.

