Unlawful residence and whether it creates a local connection (R (on the application of Minott) v Cambridge City Council)

Published on: 16 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Local Government analysis: Local connection is a concept which determines which local authority has duties towards a homeless person. A working definition used by local authorities suggests that six months of residence in an area can constitute a local connection. Relying on that definition, Mr Minott obstructed attempts to evict him from temporary accommodation as he wished to remain in residence for six months so that he could claim a local connection. When Mr Minott made a repeat homelessness application relying on his six months of residence, the local authority rejected the application, arguing there were no new facts compared to his earlier application. The High Court found the local authority’s decision to be lawful, holding that six months of residence is not in itself sufficient to find a local connection, particularly where part of that residence was unlawful and designed to artificially acquire a local connection. Written by Alexander Campbell, barrister, at Field Court Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

