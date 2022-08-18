Unjustified threats—communications to IP complaints portal of an online retailer for patent infringement (Shenzhen Carku Technology Co, Ltd v NOCO Co)

Article summary

IP analysis: In this decision, the Patents Court explored the issues in relation to alleged threats of patent infringement proceedings made by the defendant via the Amazon UK IPR complaints procedure requesting Amazon to remove the claimant's products from their online shopping platform. The alleged threats were not justifiable because the defendant's patent at issue was found invalid for lacking an inventive step, though some of the claimant's products would infringe by equivalence if the patent had been valid. The judge held that the communications amount to actionable threats. One of the main factors considered was that Amazon's IP policy did not blindly delist products in response to IPR complaints. Instead, Amazon would evaluate its own legal position such as the likelihood that it will be sued by the IP proprietor, which is evidenced in part by the fact that Amazon only delisted a portion of the products following the IPR complaints. At the end of the decision, the judge emphasised that this is not a general finding pertaining to IPR complaints of online markets. Written by Nigel Lee, associate, patent attorney, and Jonathan Jackson, partner, patent attorney, at D Young & Co LLP. or to read the full analysis.