Legal News

Unjust enrichment—can there be a claim if there is a subsisting contract? (Dargamo v Avonwick)

Published on: 10 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Unjust enrichment—can there be a claim if there is a subsisting contract? (Dargamo v Avonwick)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Roxborough v Rothmans of Pall Mall Australia Ltd
  • Barnes v Eastenders Cash & Carry plc
  • The Court of Appeal’s reasoning
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: In an unjust enrichment claim, the Court of Appeal held that there was no unjust factor where a party had fulfilled its express contractual obligation to transfer a particular asset but the same consideration had been intended to include payment for other assets that were not expressly mentioned in the contract. Written by Fred Kuchlin, senior associate at RPC. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

