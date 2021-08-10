Unjust enrichment—can there be a claim if there is a subsisting contract? (Dargamo v Avonwick)

Dispute Resolution analysis: In an unjust enrichment claim, the Court of Appeal held that there was no unjust factor where a party had fulfilled its express contractual obligation to transfer a particular asset but the same consideration had been intended to include payment for other assets that were not expressly mentioned in the contract. Written by Fred Kuchlin, senior associate at RPC.
