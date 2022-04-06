Universities pension fund pushes to sue directors for fraud

Law360, London: Members of Britain's largest private pension scheme asked a court on 5 April 2022 for permission to sue their corporate trustee for negligence and equitable fraud, alleging that it has mishandled the fund.
