Universities pension fund pushes to sue directors for fraud

Published on: 06 April 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Members of Britain's largest private pension scheme asked a court on 5 April 2022 for permission to sue their corporate trustee for negligence and equitable fraud, alleging that it has mishandled the fund. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

