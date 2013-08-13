- Unitary patent protection—are new proposed amendments to the Brussels Regulation creating more confusion?
- Original news
- What are the important components of this new proposal to amend the Brussels Regulation?
- Does this proposal answer all the questions over jurisdiction in relation to the unitary patent and UPC, or do any items remain to be ironed out?
- What is the predicted timeline for implementation of the UPC system?
- Any further observations?
Article summary
IP & IT analysis: Discussing the European Commission’s proposal to amend the Brussels Regulation, Alan Johnson, partner at Bristows LLP, says that in principle the amendments are very simple, but the main question arising is whether this simple approach is sufficient, given the potential complexities the Unified Patent Court (UPC) Agreement presents?
