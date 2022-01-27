LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Union sets out pension proposals as more uni strikes loom

Published on: 27 January 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360, London: A union for university staff has offered an olive branch to employers over a dispute on proposed benefits cuts to Britain's largest retirement plan. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

