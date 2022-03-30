LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Union recovers substantial damages for libel (Unite v Freitas)

Published on: 30 March 2022
TMT analysis: In a claim for libel brought by Unite the Union (Unite) over 24 Facebook posts made by a disaffected former member, Mrs Justice Collins Rice awarded general damages of £50,000 and granted a final injunction. The posts made serious allegations of criminality in relation to Unite’s branch for British Airways cabin staff (BASSA) which had conducted negotiations with BA in summer 2020 over a proposed large-scale redundancy exercise necessitated by the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the travel industry. This is a rare example of a defamation claim brought by a trade union and, although it needs to be treated with a degree of caution, the judgment provides some insight into how damages in such a claim should be assessed. Written by Aidan Eardley QC, barrister at 5RB. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

