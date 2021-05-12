Unintentional indirect discrimination: EqA 2010 remedy consistent with EU law (Wisbey v Commissioner of the City of London Police)

Article summary

Section 124(4) and (5) of the Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010) set out a procedure which, in a case of unintentional indirect discrimination, requires an employment tribunal first to consider the remedies of a declaration and a recommendation before making an award of compensation. The three remedies are, however, not mutually exclusive and all three can be made in an appropriate case. As such, EqA 2010, s 124(4) and (5) are consistent with the requirements under EU law for a real and effective remedy because they do not restrict the right to adequate and proportionate compensation for a breach of the prohibition on indirect discrimination, nor do they have appropriate dissuasive effect, according to the Court of Appeal.