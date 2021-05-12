menu-search
Unintentional indirect discrimination: EqA 2010 remedy consistent with EU law (Wisbey v Commissioner of the City of London Police)

Published on: 12 May 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What is the background?
  • Relevant law
  • Background facts
  • Decisions of the employment tribunal and EAT
  • What did the Court of Appeal decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: Section 124(4) and (5) of the Equality Act 2010 (EqA 2010) set out a procedure which, in a case of unintentional indirect discrimination, requires an employment tribunal first to consider the remedies of a declaration and a recommendation before making an award of compensation. The three remedies are, however, not mutually exclusive and all three can be made in an appropriate case. As such, EqA 2010, s 124(4) and (5) are consistent with the requirements under EU law for a real and effective remedy because they do not restrict the right to adequate and proportionate compensation for a breach of the prohibition on indirect discrimination, nor do they have appropriate dissuasive effect, according to the Court of Appeal. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

