menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Corporate insolvency processes / Compulsory liquidation

Legal News

Unfair prejudice petitions successful where business and revenue had been diverted and companies dissolved absent shareholder approval (Re GO DPO EU and others; Ritchie and others v Kolah and others)

Published on: 04 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Unfair prejudice petitions successful where business and revenue had been diverted and companies dissolved absent shareholder approval (Re GO DPO EU and others; Ritchie and others v Kolah and others)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The petitioners succeeded in two unfair prejudice petitions pursuant to section 994 of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) concerning four companies operating in the field of data protection, data privacy and General Data Protection Regulations training. Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Jones determined that the respondent majority shareholders, Mr Kolah and Mr Verrian, had diverted business and revenues from the relevant companies including by forming and operating a new company. The respondents had also dissolved two companies absent the requisite shareholder approval. The court was satisfied that the affairs of the relevant companies had been conducted in a manner that was unfair and prejudicial to the petitioners as members. The court also determined that one of the petitioners (Mr Ritchie) had been invalidly removed as a director of two of the companies. Owing to the other unfair and prejudicial conduct of the respondents, it was unnecessary to make a final determination as to whether that petitioner’s own conduct could be relied upon to avoid a conclusion of unfair prejudice and/or to affect the nature of any relief which might otherwise be granted. Written by Darragh Connell, barrister at Forum Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision)

The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsurance

Subrogation in insurance and reinsuranceWhat is the right of subrogation?In the context of insurance and reinsurance, the right of subrogation entitles an insurer or reinsurer, having indemnified the (re)insured, to ‘step into its shoes’ to bring an action in the (re)insured’s name. For the purpose

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)

Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS)What is QOCS?Qualified one-way costs shifting (QOCS) was introduced on 1 April 2013 as part of the Jackson costs reforms following the removal of a claimant’s right to recover additional liabilities from the defendant, ie success fees and after the event (ATE)

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More