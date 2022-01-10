Unfair prejudice petitions—conduct of the affairs of the company (Primekings Holding Ltd v King)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Court of Appeal struck out a series of paragraphs from an unfair prejudice petition on the basis that they contained allegations of the personal conduct of the respondents rather than their conduct of the affairs of the company concerned. In so doing, the court addressed the issue of when the acts of shareholders or third parties in their personal capacity might potentially amount to conduct of the company for the purposes of inclusion in an unfair prejudice petition. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Gatehouse Chambers. or to read the full analysis.