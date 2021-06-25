Unfair prejudice found but no share purchase ordered (Macom GMBH v Bozeat)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Following the trial of a claim under section 994 of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006), the court found in favour of the petitioner that unfairly prejudicial conduct had occurred, however, declined to order the respondents to purchase the petitioner’s shares. The court chose instead to make an order regulating the conduct of the company’s affairs. This case will also be of interest to practitioners as it provides a rare example of the petitioner being a majority, rather than minority, shareholder. Written by Phillip Patterson, barrister, Hardwicke. or to read the full analysis.