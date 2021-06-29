Unfair prejudice—flexible but unpredictable?

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The core features of successful unfair prejudice petitions are well established—in short: conduct in the management of a company’s affairs that causes unfair prejudice to the petitioner’s interests as member. What is more difficult, because of the range of factual scenarios seen in practice and the breadth of the court’s discretion, is predicting whether those features are present in certain cases. This round-up looks at the following themes and lessons from the following five recent unfair prejudice decisions: i) the nature of a concession; ii) quasi-partnerships; iii) relevance of subjective intentions and motivations; iv) unfairly prejudicial conduct (including director’s duties, conflicts and diversions, exclusion and self-exclusion); and v) valuations. This article by Jack Dillon, a barrister at Hardwicke Chambers, first appeared on Hardwicke’s website on 21 June 2021 and is republished with permission. or to read the full analysis.