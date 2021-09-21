Unfair dismissal—when non-decision-maker’s motivation will be attributed to employer (Kong v Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd)

Article summary

Employment analysis: In an unfair dismissal case, the Jhuti exception, when the motivation of a non-decision-maker can be attributed to the employer when ascertaining the reason for dismissal, is narrow and exceptional and three features must be present for that exception to apply—1) the non-decision-maker must have sought to procure the dismissal for a proscribed reason, 2) in making the decision to dismiss, the decision-maker was peculiarly dependent on that person as a source for the underlying facts and information concerning the case, and 3) that person’s role or position must be of such a kind to make it appropriate for their motivation to be attributed to the employer, according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT). or to read the full analysis.