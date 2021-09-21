LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Ending employment / Unfair dismissal

Legal News

Unfair dismissal—when non-decision-maker’s motivation will be attributed to employer (Kong v Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd)

Published on: 21 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Unfair dismissal—when non-decision-maker’s motivation will be attributed to employer (Kong v Gulf International Bank (UK) Ltd)
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts
  • The decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • The ‘attribution’ ground of appeal
  • The ‘separability’ ground of appeal
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: In an unfair dismissal case, the Jhuti exception, when the motivation of a non-decision-maker can be attributed to the employer when ascertaining the reason for dismissal, is narrow and exceptional and three features must be present for that exception to apply—1) the non-decision-maker must have sought to procure the dismissal for a proscribed reason, 2) in making the decision to dismiss, the decision-maker was peculiarly dependent on that person as a source for the underlying facts and information concerning the case, and 3) that person’s role or position must be of such a kind to make it appropriate for their motivation to be attributed to the employer, according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in construction

Parent company guarantees (PCGs) in constructionIn the construction industry, parent company guarantees (PCGs) are commonly given to the employer by the main contractor’s holding company to guarantee the performance of the contract by the subsidiary main contractor. This is a requirement in almost

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
3 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Precedents
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As