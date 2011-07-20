Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / Ending employment / Unfair dismissal

Legal News

Unfair dismissal rights apply abroad if strongest connection is with GB (News, 20 July 2011)

Unfair dismissal rights apply abroad if strongest connection is with GB (News, 20 July 2011)
Published on: 20 July 2011
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Unfair dismissal rights apply abroad if strongest connection is with GB (News, 20 July 2011)
  • Comment
  • Serco categories: exhaustive or not?
  • Scope of unfair dismissal rights

Article summary

The principle in Lawson v Serco extends unfair dismissal rights to employees who are working or based abroad where the employment has a much stronger connection both with Great Britain and with British employment law than with any other system of law, and it is a mistake, when deciding whether a claimant has such rights, to try to make his employment circumstances fit one of Lord Hoffmann's examples given in that case, for they are merely examples of the application of the general principle, and, applying that principle, it follows that teachers employed by the Secretary of State to work in European Schools do enjoy unfair dismissal protection because (1) they were employed by the British Government, (2) they had contracts governed by English law, which gives at least an expectation of protection, (3) they worked in international enclaves having no particular connection with the countries in which they are situated, and were there because of commitments undertaken by the British Government, and (4) it would be anomalous for a teacher employed at a European School in England to have different protection from one employed in the same sort of school in a different country, according to the Supreme Court in Duncombe v SoS for Children, Schools and Families (No.2). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Conditions precedent in commercial contracts

This Practice Note considers the meaning and use of conditions precedent in commercial arrangements. It also considers typical conditions precedent and drafting issues.What are conditions precedent?A condition precedent in a commercial contract details an event which must take place before:•a

LEXISNEXIS

Compulsory winding up of a company—the process and procedure

STOP PRESS: The Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 contains provisions which, on a temporary basis (presently until 31 December 2020) impose significant limitations on the ability for a creditor to seek a winding-up order against a company. For further reading, see Practice Note: Corporate

LEXISNEXIS

Forum non conveniens—scope and application

This Practice Note considers the doctrine of forum non conveniens, also referred to as the appropriate forum or the proper place for a dispute to be determined. This doctrine is of relevance when determining whether the courts of England and Wales have jurisdiction to hear a dispute and is applied

LEXISNEXIS

Mistake in contract law

This Practice Note considers the legal concept of mistake in contract law. It examines common mistake, mutual mistake, unilateral mistake, mistake as to identity and mistake as to the document signed (non est factum). It also considers the impact of each of these types of mistake on the contract and

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
4 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More

Related documents:

2 Practice notes
4 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As
4 News
View More