Unfair dismissal: how re-engagement works after a TUPE transfer (Greater Glasgow Health Board v Neilson)

Article summary

If the dismissal of an employee is automatically unfair by virtue of regulation 7 of TUPE 2006 (because the transfer of an undertaking is the sole or principal reason for the dismissal), then liability for the remedy of re-engagement will either (1) pass solely to the transferee by virtue of regulation 4(1) (which automatically transfers to the transferee the employment contracts of those assigned to the relevant grouping), or (2) remain solely with the transferor where the conditions in regulation 4(1) are not met (eg if the claimant was not 'assigned' to the relevant grouping). In either scenario, the 'successor employer' provisions of sections 115, 116 and 235 of the ERA 1996 will not be relevant, except perhaps where there is later a transfer of the ownership of the business of the party which originally bore the sole liability for the unfair dismissal, according to the EAT.