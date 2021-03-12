Sign-in Help
Home / Employment / TUPE, outsourcing, share and asset purchases / TUPE and asset purchases

Legal News

Unfair dismissal: how re-engagement works after a TUPE transfer (Greater Glasgow Health Board v Neilson)

Unfair dismissal: how re-engagement works after a TUPE transfer (Greater Glasgow Health Board v Neilson)
Published on: 12 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Unfair dismissal: how re-engagement works after a TUPE transfer (Greater Glasgow Health Board v Neilson)
  • What are the practical implications of this judgment?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Background law
  • Background facts
  • The decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: If the dismissal of an employee is automatically unfair by virtue of regulation 7 of TUPE 2006 (because the transfer of an undertaking is the sole or principal reason for the dismissal), then liability for the remedy of re-engagement will either (1) pass solely to the transferee by virtue of regulation 4(1) (which automatically transfers to the transferee the employment contracts of those assigned to the relevant grouping), or (2) remain solely with the transferor where the conditions in regulation 4(1) are not met (eg if the claimant was not ‘assigned’ to the relevant grouping). In either scenario, the ‘successor employer’ provisions of sections 115, 116 and 235 of the ERA 1996 will not be relevant, except perhaps where there is later a transfer of the ownership of the business of the party which originally bore the sole liability for the unfair dismissal, according to the EAT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Negative pledges

This Practice Note examines:•why negative pledge clauses are used in commercial transactions •the consequences of breaching negative pledge provisions•how negative pledges are viewed in the context of security and quasi-security, and•key considerations when drafting a negative pledge clauseWhere

LEXISNEXIS

Declaratory relief of planning decisions

A declaratory judgment is a judgment identifying the rights, duties or obligations of one or more parties in a dispute. It is legally binding, but does not order any action by a party. A court may issue it alone or in conjunction with some other relief such as an injunction and can be granted on an

LEXISNEXIS

Notice of acting

Case number [insert number][In the principal registryORIn the [insert court location] FAMILY court]Sitting at [insert place]Notice of actingBetween[insert petitioner name]Petitionerand[insert respondent name]RespondentTake notice that we [insert name of firm] have been appointed to act as the

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More