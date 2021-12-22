Unfair dismissal—dismissal for frivolous grievances did not require contractual analysis of gross misconduct (Hope v British Medical Association)

Article summary

Employment analysis: The test for whether a dismissal for conduct reasons is unfair under section 98(4) of the Employment Rights Act 1996 (ERA 1996), involves a consideration of all the circumstances, one of which might include, in some cases, the fact that the conduct relied upon involved a breach of contract amounting to gross misconduct. However, not every case will have such a contractual element and, in those cases, an analysis on that contractual basis is not required. In the absence of that contractual element, it was not necessary for the employment tribunal to determine whether the claimant’s conduct (in raising vexatious and frivolous grievances, and being unwilling to either progress or withdraw those grievances or to attend meetings in respect of them) amounted to a contractual breach and the tribunal did not err in holding that the dismissal was not unfair, according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT). or to read the full analysis.