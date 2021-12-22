LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Ending employment / Unfair dismissal

Legal News

Unfair dismissal—dismissal for frivolous grievances did not require contractual analysis of gross misconduct (Hope v British Medical Association)

Published on: 22 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Unfair dismissal—dismissal for frivolous grievances did not require contractual analysis of gross misconduct (Hope v British Medical Association)
  • What are the practical implications of this decision?
  • What is the relevant background?
  • Relevant law
  • Backgrounds facts
  • Decision of the employment tribunal
  • What did the EAT decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Employment analysis: The test for whether a dismissal for conduct reasons is unfair under section 98(4) of the Employment Rights Act 1996 (ERA 1996), involves a consideration of all the circumstances, one of which might include, in some cases, the fact that the conduct relied upon involved a breach of contract amounting to gross misconduct. However, not every case will have such a contractual element and, in those cases, an analysis on that contractual basis is not required. In the absence of that contractual element, it was not necessary for the employment tribunal to determine whether the claimant’s conduct (in raising vexatious and frivolous grievances, and being unwilling to either progress or withdraw those grievances or to attend meetings in respect of them) amounted to a contractual breach and the tribunal did not err in holding that the dismissal was not unfair, according to the Employment Appeal Tribunal (EAT). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Fixtures and fittings

Fixtures and fittings

When transferring an interest in land, any fixtures form part of the land and are transferred with it, unless there is express provision to the contrary. Fittings (also known as chattels) do not form part of the land and will not be included unless it has been expressly agreed otherwise. Difficulty

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakers

Highways, street works and statutory undertakersCoronavirus (COVID-19): This Practice Note contains guidance on matters that have temporarily been altered to assist in the management of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. For further information, see: Traffic Orders Procedure (Coronavirus)

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppel

Proprietary estoppelThis Practice Note considers proprietary estoppel from a generic standpoint.For industry specific guidance on proprietary estoppel, see Practice Notes:•Estoppel and property law•Mortgages by estoppelProprietary estoppel—what is it?Unlike the other forms of estoppel (see Practice

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)

TCC—preparing for and attending a pre-trial review (PTR)Note:•this Practice Note gives specific guidance on matters proceeding in the Technology and Construction Court (TCC) under the provisions set out in CPR 60, CPR PD 60 and the TCC Guide. As these provisions are additional to the general

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
3 Precedents
View More
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
3 Precedents
View More
3 Practice notes
View More
2 Q&As