Sign-in Help
Home / Commercial / Consumer protection / Regulation of contractual relationships

Legal News

Unfair commercial practices case—loss of the 'professional diligence' defence for misleading commercial practices?

Unfair commercial practices case—loss of the 'professional diligence' defence for misleading commercial practices?
Published on: 01 October 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Unfair commercial practices case—loss of the 'professional diligence' defence for misleading commercial practices?
  • Original news
  • What is the background to this case?
  • What is the background law?
  • What did the court rule?
  • What about the law in England and Wales?
  • What should businesses do now?

Article summary

Commercial analysis: Emma Ball, senior associate at Squire Sanders (UK) LLP and Paul Caddy, solicitor in the Lexis®PSL Commercial team consider the recent case on unfair commercial practices heard at the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Novation—why and how to novate a contract

There may be times when, rather than assigning the benefit of an agreement to a third party, the original parties wish instead to end their obligations to each other under that agreement and, in effect, recreate it, with the third party stepping into the shoes of one of the original parties. This is

LEXISNEXIS

What is a tort?

This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What

LEXISNEXIS

Promissory estoppel

For guidance on the basic features of the doctrine of estoppel and the different classifications it has been subject to, see Practice Note: Estoppel—what, when and how to plead and related content.Promissory estoppel—what is it?Where A has, by words or conduct, made to B a clear and unequivocal

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
5 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More