Unexplained wealth orders in the Economic Crime (Transparency and Enforcement) Bill

Published on: 09 March 2022
Published by: Law360
  • Turnaround
  • Track record

Article summary

Law360, Expert analysis: A bill passed by the House of Commons on 7 March 2022 that targets Russian oligarchs who have substantial UK assets may embolden agencies who use unexplained wealth orders (UWOs) to take action against others who were not previously viewed as suitable candidates for UWOs, says Aziz Rahman at Rahman Ravelli. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

