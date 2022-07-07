Unenforceable financial services transactions: validation orders and compensation claims (Barclays Partner Finance Applicants v FCA)

Article summary

Financial Services analysis: This was an unusual case in which the Upper Tribunal (UT) (1) gave applicants challenging a validation order granted by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to Barclays Partner Finance (BPF), permission to withdraw their references and (2) struck out as having no reasonable prospect of success, the references of any applicants who had not sought to withdraw, in both cases because following the FCA’s validation order, BPF had adopted a remediation process which gave the applicants everything they could have obtained as a result of their references. A part of the UT’s reasoning for that conclusion was that it did not have jurisdiction under those references to deal with issues relating to the compensation claims made by some applicants. The discussion of the relationship between validation and compensation claims may encourage those with potential compensation claims to pursue them more vigorously at an earlier stage and prompts reflection on how the procedure adopted might be improved. Written by Elizabeth Ovey, barrister at Radcliffe Chambers. or to read the full analysis.