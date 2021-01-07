Sign-in Help
Undue delay in implementing pension sharing order caused severe non-financial loss (Mr H PO-28860)

Published on: 07 January 2021
Updated on: 07 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Original news
  • Summary
  • What were the facts?
  • What was the Pensions Ombudsman’s decision?
  • What is the impact of this determination?

Article summary

Pensions analysis: The Pensions Ombudsman has partially upheld a complaint that a scheme administrator took too long to implement a pension sharing order. Martin Scott of gunnercooke LLP looks at the decision. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

