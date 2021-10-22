LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Undetected dirty money in EU markets may be significant

Published on: 22 October 2021
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Some financial firms have failed to alert authorities to signs of possible money laundering as organisations acknowledge there is no way of being certain how much dirty money is flowing undetected through Europe's financial markets, a study has said. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

