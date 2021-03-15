Sign-in Help
Home / Tax / Companies and corporation tax / Capital allowances

Legal News

Underground gas storage cavities were not plant (Cheshire Cavity Storage 1 Ltd and another v HMRC)

Underground gas storage cavities were not plant (Cheshire Cavity Storage 1 Ltd and another v HMRC)
Published on: 15 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Underground gas storage cavities were not plant (Cheshire Cavity Storage 1 Ltd and another v HMRC)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Cheshire Cavity Storage 1 Ltd and another v HMRC the Upper Tribunal (UT) upheld the First-tier Tax Tribunal’s (FTT’s) decision that the costs of creating underground cavities for storing gas did not qualify for capital allowances because the cavities were not plant. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Key elements of a standstill agreement

When restructuring is considered rather than formal insolvency proceedings (see Practice Note: Benefits of restructuring over formal proceedings) the company may want to ensure that relevant creditors quickly enter a standstill agreement to gain some breathing space to consider a restructuring

LEXISNEXIS

What is a tort?

This practice note provides an introduction to tort law by addressing three questions:•what does the concept of being liable in tort mean? And how does tort relate to contract and criminal law•how has the law of tort developed?•what is the scope of tort, ie what interests does it protect? What

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
1 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Practice notes
1 Precedents
1 Q&As