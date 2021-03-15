Underground gas storage cavities were not plant (Cheshire Cavity Storage 1 Ltd and another v HMRC)

Tax analysis: In Cheshire Cavity Storage 1 Ltd and another v HMRC the Upper Tribunal (UT) upheld the First-tier Tax Tribunal’s (FTT’s) decision that the costs of creating underground cavities for storing gas did not qualify for capital allowances because the cavities were not plant.
