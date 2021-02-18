UNCITRAL tribunal issues award against Ghana for terminated energy agreement (GCPC v Ghana)

Law360: An arbitral tribunal appointed under the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Arbitration Rules awarded $US 134m to an independent power company with respect to the termination of an emergency purchase agreement between the company and Ghana, ruling the state must pay, inter alia, the full value of an early termination payment under the contract plus $US 3m in arbitration costs.
