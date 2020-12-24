Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / Investment treaty arbitration / Understanding investment treaty arbitration

Legal News

UNCITRAL tribunal finds in favour of investor in retroactive tax dispute (Cairn Energy v India)

UNCITRAL tribunal finds in favour of investor in retroactive tax dispute (Cairn Energy v India)
Published on: 24 December 2020
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Published by: Law360
  • UNCITRAL tribunal finds in favour of investor in retroactive tax dispute (Cairn Energy v India)
  • What did the tribunal decide?

Article summary

Law360: A three-member tribunal appointed under the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Arbitration Rules 1976 has issued an arbitral award in favour of British oil and gas company Cairn Energy plc in a $US 1.2bn tax dispute with the Indian tax authority over a retroactively applied capital gains tax. The tribunal found (inter alia) that the respondent state failed to uphold its obligations under the UK-India bilateral investment treaty (BIT) and international law, and in particular, that it failed to accord the claimants’ investments fair and equitable treatment in violation of Article 3(2) of the BIT. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Law of the arbitration proceedings—curial law or lex arbitri (England and Wales)

This Practice Note considers the law governing the procedural law of arbitration proceedings (the curial law or lex arbitri) and how it is determined under the law of England and Wales (England and English are used as convenient shorthand).The procedural law of the arbitral proceedingsThe procedural

LEXISNEXIS

Constructive trusts

Millett LJ subdivided types of constructive trust into two categories, distinguishing between:•the constructive trust proper, where equity intervenes to prevent the legal owner from unconscionably denying the beneficial interest of another (known as the institutional constructive trust)•the

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

LEXISNEXIS

Sources of Shari'ah

IntroductionShari'ah (also Sharia, Shariah or Shari’a) (literally, in Arabic, 'the path towards the watering place') or Islamic law is the legal system of the religion of Islam that sets out a system of duties or code of conduct for individuals to follow so that they may live their life in a

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

8 Practice notes
View More
4 News
View More