UNCITRAL tribunal finds in favour of investor in retroactive tax dispute (Cairn Energy v India)

Law360: A three-member tribunal appointed under the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Arbitration Rules 1976 has issued an arbitral award in favour of British oil and gas company Cairn Energy plc in a $US 1.2bn tax dispute with the Indian tax authority over a retroactively applied capital gains tax. The tribunal found (inter alia) that the respondent state failed to uphold its obligations under the UK-India bilateral investment treaty (BIT) and international law, and in particular, that it failed to accord the claimants’ investments fair and equitable treatment in violation of Article 3(2) of the BIT. or to read the full analysis.