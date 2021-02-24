Sign-in Help
UNCITRAL tribunal finds discriminatory measures breach of BIT but dismisses other claims (Venezuela US, SRL v Venezuela)

Published on: 24 February 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What did the tribunal decide?

Article summary

Law360: Venezuela wrongly directed dividends to a Brazilian investor to the detriment of an Occidental Petroleum company, an arbitral tribunal appointed under the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Arbitration Rules ruled in a partial award on jurisdiction and liability, though it denied the claimant’s other claims of unfair treatment. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

