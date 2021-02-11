Sign-in Help
Home / Arbitration / Investment treaty arbitration / Understanding investment treaty arbitration

Legal News

UNCITRAL tribunal declines to order disclosure of investor’s funding agreement (Amorrortu v Peru)

UNCITRAL tribunal declines to order disclosure of investor’s funding agreement (Amorrortu v Peru)
Published on: 11 February 2021
Published by: Law360
  • UNCITRAL tribunal declines to order disclosure of investor’s funding agreement (Amorrortu v Peru)
  • What did the tribunal decide?

Article summary

Law360: A US energy investor won’t have to disclose their agreement with a third-party funder as they pursue an investment treaty claim against Peru over an oilfields project, an arbitral tribunal appointed under the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL) Arbitration Rules ruled, rejecting arguments that the investor should have to prove they could pay an adverse costs order. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

This Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international perspective and includes some comparative examples from other

LEXISNEXIS

Causation and intervening acts in criminal cases

Criminal offences are generally divided into two categories: •conduct crimes, and •result crimesA conduct crime is a crime where only the forbidden conduct needs to be proved. For example, an accused is guilty of dangerous driving if they drove a motor vehicle dangerously on a road or other public

LEXISNEXIS

The Offshore Transmission Owner (OFTO) regime

What are OFTOs?Offshore Transmission Owners (OFTOs) are the owners of offshore transmission assets which connect offshore wind farms to the onshore electricity network. The transmission assets comprise everything between the offshore point of connection with the generating wind farm assets and the

LEXISNEXIS

Double insurance and contribution

Overlapping insurance policesThere are various reasons why an insured may end up with overlapping insurance cover, whether deliberately or otherwise.Examples include the situation where the insured takes the benefit of other insurance arranged by another party or where, in the commercial world, risk

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More