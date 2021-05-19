menu-search
Legal News

UNCITRAL—casino operator prevails in arbitration over Ukraine gambling ban (Olympic Entertainment Group v Ukraine)

Published on: 19 May 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What did the tribunal decide?

Article summary

Law360: An Estonian casino operator has prevailed in an investment treaty arbitration brought against Ukraine after the state hastily passed a gambling ban just over a month after a deadly fire in a gambling hall, obtaining €7.5m after a tribunal appointed under the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law Arbitration Rules found the ban to be a disproportionate response. The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) acted as registry in the case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

