UNCITRAL—casino operator prevails in arbitration over Ukraine gambling ban (Olympic Entertainment Group v Ukraine)

Article summary

Law360: An Estonian casino operator has prevailed in an investment treaty arbitration brought against Ukraine after the state hastily passed a gambling ban just over a month after a deadly fire in a gambling hall, obtaining €7.5m after a tribunal appointed under the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law Arbitration Rules found the ban to be a disproportionate response. The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) acted as registry in the case. or to read the full analysis.