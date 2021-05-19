UNCITRAL—casino operator prevails in arbitration over Ukraine gambling ban (Olympic Entertainment Group v Ukraine)

Law360: An Estonian casino operator has prevailed in an investment treaty arbitration brought against Ukraine after the state hastily passed a gambling ban just over a month after a deadly fire in a gambling hall, obtaining €7.5m after a tribunal appointed under the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law Arbitration Rules found the ban to be a disproportionate response. The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) acted as registry in the case.
