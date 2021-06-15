menu-search
Unamortised revenue expenditure allowed on sale of asset (West Burton Property Ltd v HMRC)

Published on: 15 June 2021
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In West Burton Property Ltd v HMRC, the First-tier Tax tribunal (FTT) held that the company was entitled in principle to a deduction in computing its property business profits for deferred revenue expenditure on maintenance that remained unamortised when the asset to which it related was sold. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

