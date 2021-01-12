Sign-in Help
Unacceptable professional conduct or conviction impairment? Professional discipline tribunals must pin their colours to their mast (Wray v General Osteopathic Council)

Published on: 12 January 2021
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Corporate Crime analysis: Professional discipline tribunals must take care take when dealing with fitness to practise proceedings involving admitted criminal conduct to ensure they follow the correct procedure and apply the correct evidential test. Alexander dos Santos, barrister at Serjeant’s Inn Chambers, considers the approach taken by the Professional Conduct Committee (PCC) of the General Osteopathic Council, in Wray v General Osteopathic Council. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

